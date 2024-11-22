Dwayne Johnson's daughters follow in father's footsteps: 'my two tornados'

Dwayne Johnson's daughters have recently made their father proud by debuting their talented voices in the upcoming animated film Moana 2.

On November 21, the 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of his two talented little ones doing voiceover work for the upcoming sequel.

In the viral clip, The Rocks' little ones are seen wearing matching dresses and walking into a recording booth at Walt Disney Animation Studios to record their voices for the first time.

The video then transitions to the girls' joyful expressions as they read their lines, mirroring how their father delivered them in the previous part of the family adventure film.

The Jumanji star was also seen sitting beside his daughters, appreciating them.

The globally known actor penned a heartfelt caption, "Introducing your #Moana2 Moana-Be's, my two tornados, Jazzy & Tia. It was a family affair at the @DisneyAnimation recording studios, and everyone had a blast!"

"As you can see, Moana is deeply personal, and I'm a grateful man. Catch the Moana-Be's handing out L's to Maui - in theatres on Thanksgiving Day!" the father-of-three added.

For the unversed, Dwayne had previously voiced the famous character of uncle Maui in Moana's initial part.

However, the Red One actor will also voice the same role in the forthcoming movie.

Meanwhile, the details about the characters of his daughters are yet to be disclosed.

Reportedly, the movie will be released in theatres on November 27, 2024.

It is also worth noting that Dwayne shares two daughters with his wife and renowned singer, Lauren Hashian, named Jasmine and Tiana.