Rangers summoned in three Punjab districts ahead of PTI protest

Rangers personals stands alert at D-chowk due to PTI protest in Islamabad. — Online/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has formally requested the deployment of Rangers in three districts of the province ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nationwide protest scheduled for November 24.

According to a letter sent to the Ministry of Interior, it has been recommended to deploy two wings of Rangers in Rawalpindi and Attock and one company of Rangers in Jhelum.

A spokesperson for the provincial home department said that Rangers would be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from Friday, November 22, and stay there till further orders.

However, it has been recommended to deploy Rangers in Jhelum from November 22 to 27. The decision to deploy Rangers was taken on the recommendation of the district administration, added the spokesperson.

— Supplied

The Punjab Home Department has sent an official request letter to the Ministry of Interior for the services of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

Prior to this move, the Islamabad administration had announced imposing Section 144 in the federal capital for two months earlier this month, expecting any deterioration in the law and order situation.

A ban has been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

Meanwhile, additional security personnel have also been requisitioned by Punjab and Islamabad police.

Over 10,700 police personnel from across Punjab have been put on standby with the force being provided with tear gas, rubber bullets, and anti-riot gear.

Islamabad police personnel sitting at D-chowk due to PTI protest in federal capital. — Online/File

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration has also requisitioned 8,000 additional personnel from Punjab, Sindh, and Kashmir.

Furthermore, Rangers and the Frontier Corps (FC) were already deployed in the capital which may be sealed off with shipping containers by Friday (November 22).

The federal government is bracing for up the former ruling party's "do-or-die" protest, with the authorities planning to seal off Islamabad, while the PTI is also mobilising its workers to ensure massive participation.

Last week, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year, gave a call for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denied holding negotiations with the former ruling party shortly after the PTI founder confirmed receiving an offer from the government to postpone Islamabad protest.

"Negotiations and threats cannot go side by side," said the interior minister while speaking to media persons on Thursday after attending a Islamabad High Court (IHC) hearing regarding the PTI protest.

He emphasised the government’s focus on ensuring the safety of the city and upcoming state events, as a high-level Belarusian delegation, including their president, is set to visit Pakistan next week.

Naqvi revealed that stringent security measures, such as placing containers and potentially suspending mobile services, would be implemented to protect the visiting delegation and maintain order.

“The safety of state guests is our top priority, followed by the security of Islamabad’s residents. Protests during such crucial times cannot be allowed,” he asserted.



— With additional input from APP