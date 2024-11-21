Prince Harry receives big news from UK

King Charles III has seemingly sent a message to his estranged son Prince Harry with his meaningful gesture.

The royal family has shared a big news amid reports that Prince Harry may celebrate this Christmas in the UK, where he may attend a charity event.

The monarch's office Thursday shared photos of Camilla with her new title as the 77-year-old Queen has joined the ranks of King George V, Queen Mary, Sir Winston Churchill and Dame Judi Dench after receiving an honourary doctorate of literature.

The King's move seems to be a message to the Duke of Sussex, who made serious claims about the Queen in his previous interview and book Spare.

The Queen has received a new prestigious title for her promotion of literacy and literature on the University of London's Foundation Day by the school's Chancellor, Princess Anne.

Princess Anne and Queen Camilla share a close bond, as reflected in the Princess Royal's commendation of her brother's wife in the BBC documentary 'Charles III: The Coronation' last year.

King Charles' sister said: "I've known her a long time, off and on. Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding."