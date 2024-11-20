Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Left), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram (Centre) and KP government spokesperson Muhammad Ali Saif. X/@GovernmentKP/PPI/KP government website

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has linked the talks with "powerful quarters" to the release of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, a day after the former premier gave go-ahead to top party leadership to hold dialogue amid "do-or-die" protest call.

"[The] negotiations will only begin with PTI founder's release and move ahead," Gandapur said hours after the former prime minister secured bail in the Toshakhana 2.0 case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

However, the bail does not ensure Imran’s release from prison as the incumbent government said the PTI founder still faces multiple other cases in which he has yet to be granted bail.

Imran’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and sister Aleema Khan, a day earlier, said that the former premier has given a go-ahead to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and KP CM Gandapur to hold talks but only with the "powerful quarters" — a reference to the establishment.

Responding to the PTI founder's statement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif — while speaking on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk' — had said that if PTI founder wants to negotiate then "the bridge of May 9" must be crossed, referring to the violent protests triggered after the arrest of former premier.

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan participate in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, May 9, 2023. — Reuters

Meanwhile, the KP’s chief executive — in a statement today — said that his party would not stop till their "demands are met". "Time has come for all of us to support the PTI's slogan 'now or never'," he added.

He further said that it is up to the nation whether they will fight the "system of oppression" and seek justice or accept slavery. "We will not disappoint the PTI founder."

On the other hand, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif — while speaking to Geo News — said that no one knows about the future of talks between his party and the incumbent government.

"It is up to the government whether it is ready to talk and accept the demands or not", he said, adding that a decision to continue or postpone the Nov 24 protest would be taken if "something is finalised".

Saif noted that the PTI would formulate the next plan of action if the government shows flexibility. However, he said, nothing is clear yet.

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. — Reuters

Addressing a press conference after the IHC’s decision, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram termed all the cases registered against Imran "fake", noting that the cases were ending due to lack of evidence.

He pointed out that no negotiations will affect the already-announced protest, terming it a "final call". He added that the protest would not be postponed in any case.

In response to a question, Akram clarified that the IHC’s decision to grant Imran bail was not linked to Gandapur and Barrister Gohar’s meetings. However, he said, negotiations should be held with those "who can deliver".

The former ruling party, for months, has been engaged in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition — which it alleges came into power via rigged February 8 polls — and has held multiple protests in the federal capital.

In continuation of what PTI calls "a struggle", incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, last week, called for "final" nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the judiciary-centric 26th Constitutional Amendment.