Prince William releases emotional statement after Prince Harry's message

Prince William releases emotional statement as Prince Harry makes solo appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are sitting in the headlines due to their separation at the Buckingham Palace event, have made an announcement amid speculations about Princess Catherine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new message about their latest move on their Instagram Story.

It comes amid reports that the Duke of Sussex has gotten first tattoo on his body, seemingly sending a message to the Palace by defying the royal tradition as senior members of the royal royals typically avoid any body modification.

William and Kate shared a meaningful video and stated: "Today @homewardsuk is bringing together local partners who are pledging their support to help prevent women's homelessness in Newport."

Kensington Palace, Kate and William's office, has released the new video after Kate's shared a message to mark a special day.

On November 20, the Princess of Wales celebrated World Children’s Day by issuing a delightful message on social media: "Happy World Children’s Day! Today we celebrate the youngest members of our society."

It comes after Prince William made a solo appearance at a significant event at Buckingham Palace.