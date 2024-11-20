Govt sees Imran to remain incarcerated despite relief in Toshakhana 2.0

Shortly after PTI founder Imran Khan secured another relief from court, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said “there is no chance of” ousted premier being released in new Toshakhana case.
“There is no chance of PTI founder’s release,” the information minister said while speaking to Geo News on Wednesday.
Tarar said the state gifts case against the PTI founder was being heard in trial court and there was sufficient evidence available against Imran in the case.
He said the PTI founder was not granted bail in eight cases related to May 9 violent protests.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
