Angelina Jolie’s ex Billy Bob Thornton opens up about his several marriages

Billy Bob Thornton recently made rare remarks about his current marital life after claiming to be friends with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

On November 19, the 69-year-old filmmaker appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss his complex marital history and his happy life with his wife, actress Connie Angland.

During the interview, Billy said, "Well, you wanna hear something that really freaked me out because it's six for me."

"So, one time, I don't know how I got there, but you know when you go on the internet to look something up, and then it leads you to like a bunch of other stuff and you don't really wanna look at it," the father-of-four said.

Speaking about his current marriage, the Bad Santa star mentioned that he is now married to Connie.

Furthermore, Billy said, "I've been with my wife for 22 years. We've been married for 10. We have a daughter."

The recent remarks from the Landman actor came after his subtle comments about his former partner, stating that they remain friends despite their separation.

In an old interview with Us Weekly Billy spoke about Angelina and said, "We're good friends. We've been friends for years and years and years."

For the unknowns, Billy and Angelina tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2002.