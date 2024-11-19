Apex committee approves military operation in terror-hit Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz chairs Apex Committee meeting on November 19, 2024. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, apex committee — the top civil-military body — on Tuesday formally approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan.



According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the top civil-military body gave its nod to a military operation in Balochistan against terrorist groups including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS who are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers.

The development came amid spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians, with the latest deadly suicide explosion claiming at least 27 lives and left over 60 others injured at Quetta's railway station earlier this month.

The Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan was held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair and the agenda of the meeting was focused on the “Reinvigorating Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism (CT) Campaign”.

All provincial chief ministers, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, cabinet members and senior government officials were among the attendees of the important huddle.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.