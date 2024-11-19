UAE govt did not 'share any visa restriction document', says Pakistan embassy

The exterior view of the Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE in this undated image. X/@PakinUAE/File

DUBAI: The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates has rejected media reports about the UAE government sharing documents on visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals, calling them "factually incorrect".

“These claims are factually incorrect. No such document has been shared by the UAE authorities,” the embassy said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The statement stated that Pakistan enjoys strong and cordial relations with the UAE, and both governments are committed to addressing any issues of mutual concern through official channels and constructive dialogue.

“The embassy remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani nationals in the UAE and will continue to work closely with UAE authorities to further strengthen the friendly ties between our two countries,” it concluded.

The rebuttal came after media reports of the UAE government imposing a ban on visas for Pakistani nationals emerged.

The reports stated that the Emirati government shared documents with the Pakistani embassy, claiming that the ban was proposed in a cabinet meeting following complaints about the conduct of some Pakistani citizens.

The documents indicated that certain nationals have engaged in protests, criticised the UAE government policies online, and misused digital platforms.

These actions have been perceived as damaging to the UAE's reputation, prompting the country's government to take action.

Additionally, concerns were raised over allegations of forgery in identity documents, such as altered identity cards and passports, by certain Pakistani individuals.

The documents also highlighted involvement in criminal activities — including theft, fraud, begging, and drug-related offences — which were reportedly more prevalent among Pakistani nationals compared to individuals from other countries.