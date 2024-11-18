Armed men abduct seven cops from KP's Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified armed men abducted seven cops from the Ahmedzai sub-division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bannu district, Geo News reported Monday citing District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin.
According to the DPO, the armed men seized the control of the Rocha checkpost and kidnapped the police personnel.
Ziauddin added that a search operation has been launched to catch the kidnappers after cordoning off the area.
The incident took place after maghrib prayer when a group of armed men took the policemen hostage at a checkpost, DPO Ziauddin said, adding that the cops were shifted to an undisclosed location along with their weapons.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
Police officials say bomb explosion occurred near a mosque in Azam Warsak bazaar
Rescued bird to be returned to natural habitat after it recovers its strength, says wildlife official
PTI leadership should bring their children to protests if it is matter of “do or die", says Asif
Punjab capital records second worst air quality in world after New Delhi replaces it as most polluted city
Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists, says ISPR
PTI attempted to harm national security, acted upon enemies narratives, says Attaullah Tarar