'Harry Potter' prop sold out for whooping $300K to aid injured stunt performer

Marauder’s Map made its debut in 'Harry Potter', 'The Prisoner of Azkaban'

Harry Potter's Marauder’s Map has became the highest-priced prop ever auctioned from the film series.

During the Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, the prop which was seen in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, raised a notable $299,250 deal.

Seemingly, the money raised from the auction will assist David Holmes, who served as Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt trainer and became a quadriplegic, because of the neck injury sustained, during a shoot in 2009.

For the unknown, the 43-year-old exposed to the injury and became paralyzed from the neck down, while practicing a fight scene for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

The founder and CEO of Propstore, Stephen Lane stated: “This auction has been especially meaningful, with David Holmes joining us in the room to introduce the incredible Marauder’s Map, which has broken a world-record for the most expensive Harry Potter prop sold at auction.”

Prior to the auction, the owner of Marauder’s map, shared the reason behind selling the prop.

Taking it to Instagram, the trainer told his fans that life has been tough over the past year, explaining the struggles he faced, including financial difficulties.

David Holmes also revealed that, it hasn’t been easy for him to take such decision as it carried a special place in his heart.

However, the lack of expenses for his treatment made him to auction the map at the Prop Store Auction.