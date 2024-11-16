Why Andrew's Royal Lodge standoff is challenging Charles' streamlining plans?

Royal Lodge was once the cherished home of the Queen Mother

Prince Andrew’s refusal to vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor has emerged as a significant hurdle in King Charles's efforts to streamline the monarchy.



The Duke of York has been asked to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, but his resistance has sparked criticism and raised questions about his motivations.

The Duke has lived at Royal Lodge since 2003, sharing the residence with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Despite mounting pressure from the Palace, including reports suggesting that even the late Queen Elizabeth II considered similar measures, Andrew remains adamant about staying in the 40-hectare estate, which also includes multiple cottages and security accommodations.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond questioned his decision, asking, "I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?" She attributed his stance to his "fixation with status" and noted that moving to Frogmore Cottage could offer a fresh start while maintaining proximity to Windsor Castle.

Bond further remarked that King Charles has been accommodating, saying: "Charles has given him plenty of time and a very generous option to move into Frogmore Cottage, which is within the security cordon and has recently had an expensive makeover."

Royal Lodge, once the cherished home of the Queen Mother, has fallen into disrepair, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Bond suggested that the late Queen likely understood the optics of allowing a "disgraced prince" to live in a mansion at a peppercorn rent, pointing out how Andrew’s current image is damaging public perceptions of the monarchy.