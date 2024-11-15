Jennifer Lawrence debuts baby bump after second pregnancy announcement

Jennifer Lawrence announced second pregnancy on October 20

Jennifer Lawrence debuted her baby bump nearly a month after announcing she is expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

On Thursday, November 14, the Oscar-winning actress stole the spotlight at the Bread & Roses premiere, gracing the red carpet in an off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline.

The Hunger Games alum gently cradled her burgeoning baby bump as she posed for photographers in the black floor-length dress.

She tucked her blonde locks elegantly behind her ears, revealing the dainty silver earrings.

Bread & Roses is an Apple documentary produced by the soon-to-be mother of two and Malala Yousafzai, who was also present at the event, according to People.

The film sheds light on the devastating impact of the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, focusing on how three women fight to regain their autonomy, per the official synopsis.

Additionally, this red-carpet appearance marks the No Hard Feelings star’s first since she revealed her second pregnancy in Vogue's article on Sunday, October 20.

Lawrence is already a mother to a two-year-old son, whom she welcomed with Maroney in February 2022.