Margot Robbie shields baby's identity from public eye

Margot Robbie's baby secrets remain tight-lipped

Barbie actress Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerly, are overjoyed as they reflect on their long-awaited journey to parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2016, embraced parenthood earlier this month after they waited ‘a long time’ to start their own family.

However, they are being very careful with publicizing exclusive details about their new-born to avoid any trouble in paradise.

Although the Suicide Squad actress has remained tight-lipped about her baby, refusing to disclose any details about his name or specific birthdate for that matter.

A source opened up to People Magazine about their little family as they spend some quality time at home.

The insider said, "They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived. They’ve both been settling into being parents.

"They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy."

Margot kept details about her marriage under wraps after she married husband Tom in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay in Australia.

She said of her marriage previously, "This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."