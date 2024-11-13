PTI supporters waive flags during a protest in this undated image. — Reuters

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced a protest march to Islamabad on November 24, his lawyer and sister said on Wednesday.



"Imran Khan says this is the final call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder has stressed that the party's entire leadership will be part of the march," lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Imran's supporters are present, Chaudhry said.

The lawyer said that the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who are part of it as Imran fears they'll be arrested.

All party leaders are aware of their responsibilities, the lawyer said, adding that the committee would have the authority to call off the protest — ensuring that no single person calls the shots.

There was much disappointment, as previously said by PTI leader Ali Zafar, when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ended the Swabi rally without a date for the protest. This added to the existing frustration of the workers who were part of the Islamabad protest last month, which ended abruptly.

The lawyer further added that KP CM Gandpur would also lead a convoy from the province on the PTI founder's directions.

Detailing the demands of the protest, Chaudhry said that the party demands the withdrawal of the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment, "return of PTI's mandate", and release of workers who are in jails without trials.

Before this announcement, sources had informed The News that although the PTI founder demanded a date for do-or-die ultimate protest and possible sit-in in Islamabad, he was being persuaded by the party's senior leaders it may backfire if such a protest is announced without proper planning and considering all pros and cons.

Meanwhile, two days back, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political And Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah had warned that the PTI founder was "mistreating" his party workers and supporters by giving a "do-or-die" protest call, warning that it could lead to a crackdown on them.

Aleema, Imran's sister, informed reporters in Rawalpindi that the PTI founder has called for a nationwide protest. The PTI founder has urged supporters to come out for the protest in Islamabad, she said.

"He also told Pakistanis to decide whether they wanted to live under martial law or enjoy freedom," she said, adding that Imran's message was directed at farmers, lawyers, civil society, and students.

Imran, she said, has asked them to come out on the streets and demand their rights, judicial protection, rule of law, and the return of the party's "stolen mandate".

Aleema said that on February 8, when the general elections were staged, the public came out for democracy, and voted against the system of oppression.

On February 9, she added, the people's mandate was stolen and a few individuals were handed power. She also added that the 26th Constitutional Amendment had set the stage for a ten-year-long martial law.

Now, she said, Imran is calling on the nation, farmers, lawyers, civil society, overseas Pakistanis, and students to rise for their future.