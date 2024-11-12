Timothée Chalamet overcome with emotion amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothee Chalamet reduced to tears ahead of upcoming film

Timothée Chalamet was reduced to tears after performing one of his favourite Bob Dylan songs for James Mangold’s upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Dune star admitted to crying after his first live-performance.

Timothee portrays the role of a famed musician live on set in the biographical drama as he offered an insight into his character throughout the interview.

He recalled, "It was Song to Woody, which is one of my favourite Bob Dylan songs ever. It was the first one we shot in the movie. You couldn't do it to a playback because it's such an intimate scene.

Unfolding the entire narrative, detail by detail, he went on to add, “It's in a hospital room with Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. And I did it live and it went great.

“And I'm making mistakes in the guitar a little bit here and there, but you can kind of fill those in after. I went home and I wept that night, not to be dramatic, but it's a song I'd been living with for years and something I could relate to deeply," he concluded.

In addition, the Oscar-nominated actor called the film his 'most dignified work,' discussing how it brings 67-year-old historical events to life.