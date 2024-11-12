Punjab shuts schools in five more divisions as smog worsens

Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: With stubborn smog continuing to smother citizens across Punjab, the provincial government on Tuesday announced the closure of all public and private schools and a shift to online classes in Rawalpindi and four other divisions.

As per the notification issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): "All the educational institutions, including tuition centres (public/private up to Higher Secondary Level (12th Grade/ A-level) shall remain closed and will shift to online mode with effect from November 13, 2024 (Wednesday) within the territorial jurisdictions of DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Rawalpindi Divisions as well till November 17, 2024."

This development comes as all public and private educational institutions up to the higher secondary level in Punjab are already closed, with orders for virtual classes in four other divisions — Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan — until the specified date.

According to the EPA notification, the decision was made due to an "unprecedented rise in patients with lung and respiratory diseases, allergies, eye and throat irritation, and pink eye" across the province.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.