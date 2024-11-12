Sting breaks silence on Diddy allegations: ‘don’t know what went on’

Police frontman Sting dishes on Diddy's scandal amid third bail appeal

Diddy, who was arrested on September 16th on multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, had sampled Sting’s band Police’s song Every Breath You Take in his famous track I’ll Be Missing You.

Sting, however, remains unaffected by the ongoing Diddy scandal and believes that it has no affect over the original song.

In a new interview with Los Angeles Times on Monday, November 11th, Sting simply said “No” when asked if Combs’ current situation changed the song for him.

“I mean, I don’t know what went on [with Diddy], but it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song.”

The Police frontman shared his perspective about younger musicians using his songs as inspiration, and said that it gives them new life.

“I have no idea, but when somebody wants to interpolate or whatever it’s called, I never object because I always learn something about the song that I hadn’t known or anticipated, and I get paid, so why not? It keeps them current.”

“Songs are living organisms — you have to keep breathing life into them or giving them new bedfellows,” he added.

This comes after Diddy, who performed I’ll Be Missing You with the rocker at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, has been held in prison since September.

The Bad Boy Records founder has filed for bail thrice but he is still held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre while he awaits his trial which is scheduled for next year.