Benny Blanco reveals one thing he ‘still’ does in relationship with bae Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco on relationship with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco seems to be head over heels in love with Selena Gomez, and shared what he still does to keep the romance alive.

The Grammy-nominee also gushed about waking up beside her fiancée to beautiful days.

“I'm a real morning person. It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up,” he told People for the outlet's latest issue.

He further called the 32-year-old Calm Down songstress his "true best friend" with whom he does “everything in the world with.”

“Every day is the best day of my life,” he said, further reflecting on his relationship with Gomez, who he started dating back in 2023.

Blanco also shared how he takes the romance seriously and not as a “game” and “still” takes goes on “dates” with Gomez

“I [still] go all out for every date. It doesn't mean spending your entire bank account. It means being attentive and listening,” he explained.

The songwriter and producer also provided tips for what to do on a first date to make it perfect.

“It's got to be something insane because you want to leave an impression. The person's going to be going out on a bunch of first dates, and you got to secure your spot,” he said.