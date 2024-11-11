Quincy Jones 'last rites' takes place at covert location

Quincy Jones passed away on November 3

Legendary record producer, Quincy Jones, who passed away on November 3 at the age of 91, has been finally laid to rest.

An intimate funeral service has already taken place at a secret location. However, there are plans to hold a private memorial service on some other day.

According to the reports of Bang Premier, Jones’ seven children, two sisters, his brother and other immediate family members were present at the private funeral.

The Just Once artist passed away last week. His family shared the saddening news in a statement that read: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing."

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

The 91-year-old late composer was known to be the producer and conductor of the historic ‘We Are the World’ recording.

Moreover, he was also behind Michael Jackson’s multi-platinum solo albums, Off The Wall, Bad and Thriller.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Quincy Jones first married his high-school sweetheart, Jeri Caldwell. After nine years, he called off his marriage in 1966.

Later, he tied the knot with Ulla Andersson with whom he parted ways in 1974. The same year, the American record producer married Peggy Lipton. The two mutually separated in 1990.