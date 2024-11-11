Elon Musk’s fiery response to Dana Carvey’s SNL impression

Elon Musk not happy with SNL impression of him

Elon Musk has recently shared his strong reaction to Dana Carvey’s impression of him in Saturday Night Live show.

On November 10, the Tesla CEO took to X/Twitter and clapped back at Dana who imitated the physical gestures of Elon during Donald’s election campaign.

“SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality,” wrote the 53-year-old.

Elon added, “Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.”

Earlier on the show, Dana was clad in an all-black ensemble similar to one Elon has been seen lately.

The comedian began, “Check it out - dark MAGA - but seriously, I run the country now.”

“America's gonna be like one of my rockets: You know, they're super cool and super fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies,” said Dana.

In another series of tweets, the SpaceX CEO reflected on the comic's performance, writing, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

He further said, “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won.”

Besides Dana, the cold open for Saturday's edition of the show started with a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

“To many people, including many people watching right now, the results were shocking and even horrifying,” remarked Ego Nwodim.

Heidi Gardner pointed out, “Donald Trump, who forcibly tried to overturn the results of the last election, was returned to office.”

Meanwhile, Bowen Yang mentioned, “And now, thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no guardrails.”