Prince Harry joins royal family to pay respects on Armistice Day

Prince Harry may not have personally attended the significant event in the royal calendar with his family on Sunday, but he made sure his presence was felt.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his senior royal position with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, was in contact for a big gesture during the Remembrance Day Parade at Cenotaph, as King Charles led tributes.

The monarch’s younger son made a big gesture as he sent sweets to children's charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which is directly involved with the Royal British Legion’s march past the Cenotaph.

“He’s very much in contact,” the charity’s founder Nikki Scott told Hello! about Prince Harry. “He sent the children sweets today as well. They all have sweets in their pockets from Prince Harry.”

Moreover, ahead of the Remembrance Day, Harry penned a letter to the charity which was accompanied by a new photo of the royal wearing a black suit with a red poppy pinned to it.

On Sunday morning, November 10th, King Charles was joined by Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward along with other UK Government officials to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers of the World War II.

Kate Middleton was joined by Duchess Sophie on the balcony as they watched over the parade.