Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from UK after royal family reunion

Prince Harry, who was notably absent from the Remembrance Day Services, might never become a part of the royal family's rituals.

The Duke of Sussex left the UK in 2020 in order to begin a new life with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple now resided in Montecito, USA, alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since their infamous exit, Harry only marked his presence at key royal events like the last rites of his grandmother Elizabeth II.

Now, speaking of the former working royal's absence from the recent sombre royal event, royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that it is quite 'unlikely' that Hary will be at "The Cenotaph ever again."

He said, "I quite honestly think that it's probably unlikely that we will see him at The Cenotaph again. On the other hand, the Sussexes are unpredictable and so is life, so who knows?"

"Of course, this is tremendously unfortunate, and when they stepped down the senior working royals, that was their decision to go to California, and that means that he can't wear a uniform, and it means he has no military patronages," Richard added.

The royal commentator shared that it must have been "upsetting" for Harry as he didn't make it to the event.

"...I think he will unquestionably miss it. The main commemoration is obviously tremendously moving, and he will clearly in a sense wish he were part of it," said the expert.