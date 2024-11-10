Prince Harry, Meghan take major step as royal family gathers for sombre event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly landed themselves in more trouble after their decision to separate as the royal family gathers for a sombre event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to land their target after they reunited once again after in professional separation to send an important message, according to PR expert.

The couple had left he royal family in 2020 to building their life independently from the Firm and build the Sussex brand. However, PR expert Renae Smith explained that Harry and Meghan couldn’t achieve the same impact as the royals.

“I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favour over the long term,” the expert told Express.co.uk, adding “although it’s bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term.”

She continued, “From a PR perspective, this shift might allow each of them to create distinct brands that better reflect their different priorities and resonate more coherently with their individual audiences.”

The comments come as King Charles is joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton with other members of the royal family for Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Parade to honour the fallen soldiers of World War II.

Shedding a light on the Sussex brand, the expert noted that it “has certainly faced challenges in maintaining both momentum and a cohesive identity.”

“A big part of this difficulty likely stems from their differing interests, which don’t naturally mesh into one unified ‘Sussex’ narrative, the expert said, noting that the new decision may work in their favour.

“With the Sussex brand likely not having reached the impact they’d envisioned, this step toward individual brands may reflect a natural evolution,” she surmised.