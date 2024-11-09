Prince William, Kate Middleton join hands with King Charles in major move

Kate Middleton and Prince William have given a subtle nod to King Charles with their latest move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have changed the profile photo on their social media handles in a heartfelt tribute as they observed the Remembrance Day.

The couple's iconic photo was taken at the Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 11, 2023.

The royal couple's move comes after the official Instagram page of the royal family changed King Charles and Queen Camilla's profile picture.

Notably, the new photo was from the royal couple's visit to Canada in November 2011.

Princess Kate, who's gradually returning to public life, will attend two Remembrance events this weekend. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 42-year-old will join her family this weekend in London to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.