Former model unveils dark secrets of Hollywood amid Diddy's controversy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Hollywood's most-talked about music rapper, is in the spotlight because of his on-going drama.

A former Playboy model, Precious Muir, who knows every updates on Hollywood, recently made a huge confession and said there are "a lot of other people" like Combs.

Muir has claimed that he has appeared at many of singer's parties while revealing a few harsh truths about the showbiz industry, saying she has faced a pattern of manipulation.

While spitting the facts about Hollywood, she gave a peek behind the curtains, "I felt like the industry has a lot of people like this and it's not just Diddy, who throws parties like these."

She further added that Combs is the 'real King of parties' and there are lots of people who also jumps on the trend, which later turn out to be a disaster.

"There are a lot of other people in the industry that are very similar to him," she added

The 33-year-old model, who has been revealing the insides of the drama, shared that are a few more people who likes to exploit and use women and young men for their entertainment.

"There's drugs, manipulation and all sorts of abuse involved."

However, the biggest revelation sparked many controversies, as the Playboy model continues to shed light on how the image Hollywood shows, is not often the whole truth.