Disney drops NEW glimpse of blue alien from 'Lilo & Stitch' movie

'Lilo & Stitch' to feature Zach Galifianakis in vital role

Disney has just dropped a new picture of the blue alien from the upcoming Lilo & Stitch film.

Taking it to their Instagram handle, the media company shared a new image of the funky alien along with a caption that read: “cute and fluffy”

They further mentioned the release date of the film in the description, ‘#LiloAndStitch arrives only in theatres May 23, 2025!”

The photo showed the cute little Stitch standing upon his human friend, Lilo’s bed wearing a yellow garland. He looks stunned while looking into the camera.

On August 9, Disney shared the first ever glimpse into the blue-alien’s character at D23 in Anaheim, California.

It has been 22 years to the release of first animated film of Lilo & Stitch which showcased an alien crash-landing in Hawaii and ending up living with his new human family.

The movie set to release in 2025, is going to feature newcomer, Maia Kealoha in the lead role.

When she found about her role in the Dean Fleischer Camp’s directorial, she said: “My jaw literally dropped and I couldn’t even believe it.”

"I rung my dad and I said, 'I did it! I'm Lilo! I'm Lilo!' And then they grabbed me and we jumped up and down. I was so excited!”

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, Hangover actor Zach Galifianakis will also be playing a significant role in the new flick.