Jennifer Lopez stands out in steamy outfit amid Diddy rumours

Influential entertainer Jennifer Lopez set the internet ablaze by posting desirable snaps while enjoying time in London.
The 55-year-old put on a sizzling display in a black skimpy dress, perfectly highlighting killer curves, in a latest update on her Instagram handle.
Sharing a series of pictures, the woman of elegance captioned the post with a black heart and a British flag.
Moreover, J.Lo turned heads by adding a vibe to the ensembles with a warm brown wool coat in two of the photos.
The All I have vocalist adorned her all over look by smokey glam eyes and complemented it with a nude lip. She also accessorized a large silver ring along with chestnut locks.
In another update, she is seen posing in front of a poster for an old 1958 horror flick, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. She pulled on a cheetah print coat contrasting with a knee-high boots.
It comes after the actress attended the movie premier of Unstoppable in the city, which is produced by star’s ex-husband Ben Affleck.
In the movie, Jennifer Lopez plays the character of Judy Robles, a mother of a physically challenged son, Anthony, who motivates her child to persevere in the sport despite the hindrances he faced due to having one leg.
