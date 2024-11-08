Jennifer Lopez stands out in steamy outfit amid Diddy rumours

Jennifer Lopez to star in estranged husband Ben Affleck's movie 'Unstoppable'

Influential entertainer Jennifer Lopez set the internet ablaze by posting desirable snaps while enjoying time in London.

The 55-year-old put on a sizzling display in a black skimpy dress, perfectly highlighting killer curves, in a latest update on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a series of pictures, the woman of elegance captioned the post with a black heart and a British flag.

Moreover, J.Lo turned heads by adding a vibe to the ensembles with a warm brown wool coat in two of the photos.

The All I have vocalist adorned her all over look by smokey glam eyes and complemented it with a nude lip. She also accessorized a large silver ring along with chestnut locks.



In another update, she is seen posing in front of a poster for an old 1958 horror flick, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. She pulled on a cheetah print coat contrasting with a knee-high boots.

It comes after the actress attended the movie premier of Unstoppable in the city, which is produced by star’s ex-husband Ben Affleck.



In the movie, Jennifer Lopez plays the character of Judy Robles, a mother of a physically challenged son, Anthony, who motivates her child to persevere in the sport despite the hindrances he faced due to having one leg.