Billie Eilish gets spotlight for her shocking remarks during live concert

Billie Eilish throws fans into frenzy with shocking revelations

Billie Eilish opened up about her standpoint on US election while performing at Nashville concert.

The 22-year-old music sensation took a dig at Donald Trump after his landmark victory in the polls, claiming: “someone who hates women so deeply is about to be the president.”

During the live show, the Grammy winner detailed her past traumatic experiences after dedicating her hit song 'TV', to the music lovers.

The singer added: "The song that we’re about to do is … about the abuse that exists in this world upon women.

"A lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”



She went on revealing the bitter truth in her own words, saying: "I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse."



Seemingly, the BLUE vocalist mourned over the election results as she didn't want to perform on the day.

Billie Eilish gained public recognition after her debut single Ocean Eyes, written and produced by her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

