Graham Norton sings praises for ‘diva’ Nicole Kidman: Find out why

Graham Norton has recently shared he’s impressed by Nicole Kidman’s “diva-like” behaviour.
Speaking to Woman’s Day, Graham said he had interviewed several A-list celebs around the globe but he mentioned Australian stars are his favourites.
Later, Graham mentioned Nicole’s name who he believed always “bring her A-game” to his show.
“Even someone like Nicole [Kidman] who has been famous for so long, will still make an effort,” stated the 61-year-old.
Graham pointed out that he’s enthralled by Nicole’s “diva-like behaviour”, who appeared seven times on his show.
“She won't just sit there and go: 'I'm Nicole Kidman, what more do you want?’ Because she could,” he continued.
Graham told the outlet, “She tries, she's still interested, she wants to hear the stories from the other guests.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Graham also explained how to deal with a “boring” celebrity on his show.
“I'm in such a fortunate position because I'm never alone with them, I always have a couch,” he remarked.
Graham further said, “So, even if you have a boring guest, what's good is while they're being boring, it's not just me and the audience thinking: 'Jesus, shut up', it's other people on the couch too.”
“So, if they pause for breath, I'll throw a little question to one of the more interesting people,” he added.
