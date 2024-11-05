Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan-led 7-member constitutional bench formed

(From top left to bottom right) The collage shows Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Afghan. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has formed a seven-member constitutional bench under Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan in line with the contentious 26th Amendment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi-led judicial commission constituted the bench in 7-5 split decision, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the constitutional bench.



Sources claimed that CJP Afridi, senior-most judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar and opposition PTI members Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz opposed the decision.

The constitutional bench includes judges from all provinces; Justice Amin-ud-Din and Justice Ayesha Malik from Punjab, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, Justice ⁠Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan from Balochistan and Justice Musarrat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The newly-appointed chief justice chaired the first meeting after the reconstitution of the top judicial body in line with the 26th Amendment.

The meeting was attended by senior puisne judge Justice Shah, Justice Akhtar, Justice Amin-Ud-din, Senator Farooq H Naek, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Omar Ayub, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the strength of the Judicial Commission is 13 members. The judicial commission is mandated to appoint judges to the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

As per the addition of Article 175-A in the Constitution through the 26th Amendment, the JCP will be headed by CJP and will also consist of two senators and two MNAs.

The commission would also consist of three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional bench, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General for Pakistan, an advocate not having experience of less than 15 years of practice in the Supreme Court to be nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council (for two years).

A woman or non-Muslim member of parliament qualifies to be a parliamentarian to be nominated by the speaker for two years will also be part of the key panel.