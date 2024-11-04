 
close
Monday November 04, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Irina Shayk sets fashion bar high at recent appearance in Italy

Irina Shayk steps out in Italy after celebrating Halloween with Bradley Cooper and daughter Lea

By Web Desk
November 04, 2024
Irina Shayk sets the fashion bar high at recent appearance in Italy
Irina Shayk sets the fashion bar high at recent appearance in Italy  

Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk has made a breathtaking appearance during a recent event in Italy.

According to Daily Mail, the 38-year-old model attended a vegan cosmetics brand event in Milan on November 3, 2024.

For the event, Irina donned a nude-coloured halter-neck mini dress which was completely covered in rows of tiny silver jewels.

To elevate her outfit the mother-of-one carried a pair of nude heels.

Irina was accompanied by actor Hugh Grant at the event.

Irina stepped out following her recent rare sighting with her ex-boyfriend during the spooky festival in New York City.

Previously, the former couple set the internet ablaze with their joint appearance in NYC alongside their seven-year-old daughter, Lea.

Reportedly, the two reunited for the sake of their little one, who seemingly wanted her parents to celebrate Halloween together.

Notably, the supermodel was photographed wearing a black tank top and shorts. For the spooky party, Irina donned a witch's costume.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor was seen dressing up as a Yorkshire Terrier.

Bradley and Irina, who parted ways in 2019, co-parent Lea.