Irina Shayk sets fashion bar high at recent appearance in Italy

Irina Shayk sets the fashion bar high at recent appearance in Italy

Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk has made a breathtaking appearance during a recent event in Italy.

According to Daily Mail, the 38-year-old model attended a vegan cosmetics brand event in Milan on November 3, 2024.

For the event, Irina donned a nude-coloured halter-neck mini dress which was completely covered in rows of tiny silver jewels.

To elevate her outfit the mother-of-one carried a pair of nude heels.

Irina was accompanied by actor Hugh Grant at the event.

Irina stepped out following her recent rare sighting with her ex-boyfriend during the spooky festival in New York City.

Previously, the former couple set the internet ablaze with their joint appearance in NYC alongside their seven-year-old daughter, Lea.

Reportedly, the two reunited for the sake of their little one, who seemingly wanted her parents to celebrate Halloween together.

Notably, the supermodel was photographed wearing a black tank top and shorts. For the spooky party, Irina donned a witch's costume.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor was seen dressing up as a Yorkshire Terrier.

Bradley and Irina, who parted ways in 2019, co-parent Lea.