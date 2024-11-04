Irina Shayk sets fashion bar high at recent appearance in Italy

Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk has made a breathtaking appearance during a recent event in Italy.
According to Daily Mail, the 38-year-old model attended a vegan cosmetics brand event in Milan on November 3, 2024.
For the event, Irina donned a nude-coloured halter-neck mini dress which was completely covered in rows of tiny silver jewels.
To elevate her outfit the mother-of-one carried a pair of nude heels.
Irina was accompanied by actor Hugh Grant at the event.
Irina stepped out following her recent rare sighting with her ex-boyfriend during the spooky festival in New York City.
Previously, the former couple set the internet ablaze with their joint appearance in NYC alongside their seven-year-old daughter, Lea.
Reportedly, the two reunited for the sake of their little one, who seemingly wanted her parents to celebrate Halloween together.
Notably, the supermodel was photographed wearing a black tank top and shorts. For the spooky party, Irina donned a witch's costume.
Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor was seen dressing up as a Yorkshire Terrier.
Bradley and Irina, who parted ways in 2019, co-parent Lea.
Jisoo from BLACKPINK secures a major deal amid her solo endeavours
Prince William issues new message after heartbreaking decision of his and Kate's separation
Kim Kardashian faces backlash as fans label her 'vulgar' over her recent fashion choice
Britney Spears teases fresh start in her career in 'rare' new update
Prince Andrew forced to take firm stance after King Charles cuts off annual pocket money
Quincy Jones is credited with the success of Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, and Aretha Franklin