Prince Andrew takes final decision amid crumbling state of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew determined to hold onto his lifestyle despite the crumbling state of his financial affairs and his royal estate.

King Charles has officially cut off his brother’s financial supply of £1 million a year, which also included Andrew’s security detail, royal author Robert Hardman reveals in his updated book.

While Andrew is “no longer a financial burden” on the monarch, the disgraced royal’s worries are not yet over.

The 30-room Royal Lodge, which has an expensive upkeep, appears to be in shambles as crumbling paintwork, cracks, and black mould can be seen on the outside walls of the Windsor residence.

Despite the condition of the home, Prince Andrew is “holding firm and is determined to stay in the Royal Lodge”, sources told The Sunday Sun.

“He is insistent that he has the funds to pay for his own security, despite the eyewatering seven-figure sum it is reportedly costing him,” the insider continued.

“He is no longer a financial burden on the King and sees no reason why he should have to move from his home.”

Prince Andrew, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages due to his sexual assault scandal and his questionable friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

It is understood that the Duke of York will have to pay out of his own pocket for the upkeep of his property, including his security, the protection of works of art and furniture borrowed from the Royal Collection.



Meanwhile, the monarch has offered Andrew to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, but the Duke is not ready to budge.