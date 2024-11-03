Leonardo DiCaprio expresses desire to become father someday

Leonardo DiCaprio, a legendary actor known for his famous characters in numerous movies, still searching for his soulmate and believes in keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.

The 49-year-old actor recently shared his desire to become a father in the future and he is still holding onto the dream, no matter how much time it takes.

Reportedly, DiCaprio said he still has high hopes for becoming a father one day, "I'm sure some people would look at me and my life and say it’s not normal and other people might say it is. I don’t know."

When asked if he still sees himself exploring the fatherhood despite his age, DiCaprio didn't hesitate and confirmed, "I am sure it will be — but it’s true I am not getting any younger."

However, the Don't Look Up star is focusing on his career and passions, including activities like ocean, forest issues and climate change.

Leo, who is known for dating high profiles partners over the years but hasn’t settled down yet, is currently attracting media’s attention after seen with an Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, 26.