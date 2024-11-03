Queen Elizabeth set Prince Andrew eviction plan in motion before death

It appears that King Charles was only following the wishes of his late mother Queen Elizabeth when he decided to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to an updated version of Robert Hardman’s book, the late Queen had already planned to downgrade her ‘favourite’ son Prince Andrew’s lifestyle, even if it meant taking her wedding gift away from the Sussexes.

An former advisor to the late monarch told Hardman that if the Queen lived for “another year” she would have evicted Andrew herself, via DailyMail.

Harry and Meghan received an official notice of eviction from Buckingham Palace in 2023 from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which was given to them as a wedding present by the Queen.

“It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there,” the insider shared.

“It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.”

Andrew's royal titles and patronages were stripped off of him by the late Queen after allegations of sexual assault were made against him and his ties with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein were laid bare.

Moreover, the Palace staff was more than delighted to kick “bully” Andrew out. Hardman cited a Queen staff being “more than happy to make it happen”.

“No one felt guilty about taking over his office because he and his people had become bullies by the end,” one staff member said.

Meanwhile, King Charles has cut off Andrew’s cash flow from his Privy Purse and it speculated that the disgraced royal’s eviction is now inevitable.