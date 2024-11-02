Meghan Markle given 'ominous warning' for new career move

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is reportedly facing scrutiny as a PR expert claims the venture appears to be in crisis mode.

The Duchess of Sussex soft-launched the brand in March, promising a range of lifestyle products, from food items to home goods and even pet food. However, fans are still eagerly awaiting the official launch.

PR and branding expert Matt Yanofsky expressed significant doubts about the brand's future success, stating, "If I were an investor, I would be trying to pull my money out."

He described the current atmosphere around the brand as one where "it looks like people are panicking to try and make money back."

"Maybe one of the products will be a hit, or maybe she will team up with the right manufacturer or company," Yanofsky stated.

However, he added, "Outside looking in right now, it looks like people who are panicking to try and make money back. I’d be surprised if it succeeded, but all power to them. I hope it does."

He emphasized that the brand's future hinges on whether Markle's fan base is large enough to sustain it. "It all comes down to this: is the base of fans for Meghan big enough to support this?

Can it catch up with what it should be by the time the money runs out?" With the clock ticking, all eyes are on Markle's next move in her entrepreneurial journey.

The PR expert expressed concerns, stating, "Anything is possible, but as of right now, if I were an investor, I would be worried about how I would get my money out. They are pretending they have a brand.

Maybe it becomes one through the back door, but right now it is ominous if you are trying to make money."

The brand has hit a snag with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which raised questions about the logo's design and warned against trademarking geographical locations.