Prince Harry diverting to Portugal as American life not as golden

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly splashed out millions on a stunning new property in Portugal, revealing that their American life wasn't quite what they had envisioned.

According to an insider and former palace staffer, the couple invested a staggering £3.6 million in a home located within the luxurious CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, often referred to as the "Hamptons of Portugal."

Situated just an hour's drive south of Lisbon, between Comporta and Melides, their new abode is conveniently close to a property owned by Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former personal butler, suggested that this move signifies the Sussexes are "edging their way back in the direction of the UK."

Reflecting on their experiences in America, Harrold noted, "There are so many people who move away and then move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe."

"Maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be, and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK," he explained.

He emphasized that the couple’s entrepreneurial pursuits, particularly Meghan’s upcoming brand launch, could seamlessly continue from anywhere in the world.

Meghan is set to officially unveil her lifestyle brand, 'American Riviera Orchard,' which will offer a range of products including jams, dog biscuits, homewares, and cooking utensils.