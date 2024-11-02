Dolly Parton reveals the song closest to her heart, and it's not 'Jolene'

The queen of country shared the heartwarming reason behind her favourite song

Dolly Parton’s songs have topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart 25 times, but she has one track that’s closest to her heart — and it’s not the mega-hits fans might expect.

In an interview with The Guardian published on October 31, the queen of country was asked which song she’s most proud of, and her answer was personal: Coat of Many Colours.

Parton, 78, shared why the 1971 song holds such significance, explaining, “It talks about my mom, my parents, and kind of gives you an insight. It also covers bullying, acceptance and all that.” The song recounts how her mother crafted a coat from scraps, an experience Parton holds dear despite the teasing she faced for wearing it.

Though Coat of Many Colors is her most personal song, Parton is proud of many in her vast catalogue. She noted the overwhelming popularity of Jolene, saying, “Do you know that song has been recorded, somebody told me, 450 times in the last 52 years?” She’s also deeply proud of I Will Always Love You, calling it “one of the great love songs.”