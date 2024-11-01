Kanye West’s decision can lead to ‘worst-case scenario’ for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West all set to make Kim Kardashian's nightmare come true: Source

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are upset with Kanye West’s decision about planning his own reality TV show.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the rapper is no stranger to reality TV shows as he made cameos on few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

This time, he’s ready to show off his personal life with wife Bianca Censori which sources claimed would be a “worst-case scenario” for ex-wife Kim and former mother-in-law Kris.

The source told the outlet, “Kanye has been talking about this for a while now, he's convinced that people would be totally drawn to them and it would be an instant hit.”

Interestingly, the source noted, “Kanye could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim's worst nightmare. but there's not much she can do about it.”

“They appear on her show, so she can't use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they're going to want to be on his show,” shared an insider.

Sources believed that the rapper had been preparing for his TV debut for some time now which is why he had collected “thousands and thousands of hours of footage,” some of which reportedly showed his ex-wife's family in an ugly light.

The source explained, “He's been recording everything with the ultimate plan of making a movie about his life, but he's now decided a TV show would be better since there'd really be no time limit.”

“Kanye has footage of everything imaginable, even getting his grills put in – and he's willing to put it all out there. He's already been secretly pitching TV people who are willing to throw down a huge check,” stated an insider.

The source pointed out, “It's really a worst-case scenario situation for Kris and Kim. He's coming back to haunt them in their own stomping grounds and inevitably he's going to pull them into the show, even if it's just him talking about them.”

“But they do the same on their show, so why can't he do the same?” added the source.