'Smog prevention is a long process': Minister Marriyum

Commuters drive along a road amid heavy smog in Lahore on October 29, 2024. — AFP

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday smog prevention is a long process, highlighting that the provincial government had adapted measures against the environmental challenge since March.

According to the minister, the Punjab administration has been working to tackle the issue soon after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz assumed office in February this year.

"Smog prevention roadmap was given to all sectors," said the senior minister, who holds multiple portfolios including environment protection and climate change.

The minister's remarks came during an interview for Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan' where she spoke about the steps being taken by Punjab to curb smog across the province.

Thick smog has engulfed several parts of Punjab for past few weeks, particularly Lahore, which remains in the list the world's most polluted cities.

Earlier this morning, the city held the first position, while it is currently ranked second with very unhealthy air quality after India's Delhi which holds a spot in the hazardous category.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned a special session on the issue today, terming the situation extremely dangerous.

The speaker ruled that the situation around smog cannot be ignored and all the members of the assembly should ensure their attendance in the meeting on this public issue.

Marriyum, when commenting on the issue, said that not much work was done to prevent smog at the government level previously, but the incumbent Punjab administration is working to curb it.

"I am not sitting in the offices and giving orders, I myself went to the field and destroyed the kilns," she said, commenting about raiding brick kilns that remain one of the major causes of smog in the province.

She maintained that it is CM Maryam's vision to convert all conventional vehicles in Lahore to electric. "At least 200 to 250 electric buses are needed in Lahore."

Marriyum added that at least 1% of any project's PC-I is related to the environment.

"Cameras to detect vehicles emitting smoke are being installed. After three warnings, the smoke-emitting vehicle will be stopped," she said, sharing sharing details regarding the provincial government's anti-smog plans.

A day earlier, CM Maryam had directed war footing measures to tackle smog in Punjab with orders to implement environmental laws. Wearing masks has also been made mandatory.

Aurangzeb, on the other hand, said that citizens must play a role in preventing smog. No lapse in implementation of smog control SOPs will be tolerated, she added on Tuesday.

An emergency traffic plan is being issued in Lahore to reduce the intensity of smog, said the minister.