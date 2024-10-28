Prince George's Unique Royal Honour: No other royal child holds

George also had a special name for Queen Elizabeth II

The birth of Prince George marked a transformative moment for the British monarchy, symbolising not just the arrival of a new heir but also significant changes to royal succession laws.

His birth sparked widespread anticipation and excitement among the public, as it came with the promise of a future monarch who would redefine tradition.

When Prince George entered the world, it was a historic occasion for the British royal family. The announcement of his impending arrival by Kate and William signified that a new heir was on the way, generating immense public enthusiasm.

Remarkably, in preparation for George's birth, the laws governing the line of succession were amended, ensuring that the gender of the royal child would not determine their place in the hierarchy.

Previously, if a girl were born first, her younger brothers would take precedence in the succession line. However, a new act of parliament changed that, guaranteeing that whether Kate gave birth to a girl or boy first, they would still be eligible to become the future monarch.

Once Prince George was born, the Queen was the first to be notified, as per royal protocol, and she had to grant her official approval for his full name: George Alexander Louis.

While the Queen had the final say on the name, George also had a special name for her, which may have been unique among her great-grandchildren.

In a 2016 documentary celebrating the late Queen’s 90th birthday, Kate revealed that George affectionately referred to her as "gan-gan." She shared that the Queen often left small gifts in their room during visits, a gesture that reflected her deep love for her family.

In her Christmas message following George's birth, the late Queen paid heartfelt tribute to her newest great-grandchild, expressing: "Here at home, my own family is a little larger this Christmas. As so many of you will know, the arrival of a baby gives everyone the chance to contemplate the future with renewed happiness and hope."

Overall, the late Queen had 13 great-grandchildren, which included Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, and August and Ernest Brooksbank.

However, only 12 of these children were born during her lifetime, as Princess Eugenie's son, Ernest Brooksbank, arrived in May 2023, following the Queen's passing in September 2022.