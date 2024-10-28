Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by Prince William’s gesture for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle seemingly not concerned about the workings of the royal family even if Prince Harry may be stressing about it.

In a surprising turn of events, Prince William made first-ever public mention of his estranged sibling in an interview for his upcoming documentary about homelessness.

While the gesture has been up for debate with many royal experts suggesting that this was possibly an olive branch from the future king to his brother.

According to a Daily Beast report, Prince Harry has grown “tired” of the royal rift and “would like nothing more than to recover his reputation” and earn back the affections of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

While the sibling feud would cause a significant shift in the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is not keen on mending any rifts, especially of Prince William ascends to the throne.

“The change of reign won’t really affect wife Meghan Markle, who seems quite happy being implacably at war with the British royal family,” royal correspondent Tom Sykes wrote in his report.

However, Sykes suggested that if Harry is really keen on mending his ties with the royals, he has a better chance of making a deal with King Charles than “King William V.”

Prince William recalled a core memory about his mother, Princess Diana, during his forthcoming documentary.

“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” William is heard saying in the clip. “I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”

He continued, “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is focussed on the launch of her lifestyle brand which has been pushed back for a later date due to copyright and trademark issues.