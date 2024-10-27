Jennifer Lopez ready to move on after split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez desperate to forget about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is ready to move on with her life and wants to forget her former husband Ben Affleck.

A source spilled to OK! magazine, “She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her.”

“She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no strings attached fun with hot young guys.”

Reflecting on JLo’s dating pool, the source mentioned, “Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and desirable again.”

“She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on,” explained an insider.

The source pointed out, “She may not want anything serious for a while but she does want to have some fun, and who knows, maybe one of the hook-ups will turn into more.”

“But her mission right now is just to feel amazing again and forget about Ben forever,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Jennifer reportedly filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage.