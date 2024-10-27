 
Saturday October 26, 2024
Sophie Turner stuns onlookers with Halloween costume after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner looks dazzling as she dresses up as a movie character for Halloween

By Web Desk
October 27, 2024
Sophie Turner enjoyed a Halloween party with her friends dressed up as the Matrix character.

The 28-year-old actress looked stunning as she donned a black PVC suit with long sleeves and zipped-up in front as she transformed into Trinity, a character from the ’99 film.

The Games of Thrones alum shared some snaps from the party on Instagram on Saturday, October 26th.

Turner accessorised her solid black outfit with a chunky belt around her waist, black gloves, and black shades.

The Joan actress simply wrote, “Red or blue pill,” in the caption.

This comes after the X-Men actress shared that she “is very fortunate to have a lot of help around her” to help with child care amid divorce with her ex-husband, Joe  Jonas.

She added that she applauded single mothers doing it alone.

The actress shares two children, daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

The divorce between the two got finalised last month.