Sophie Turner stuns onlookers with Halloween costume after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner enjoyed a Halloween party with her friends dressed up as the Matrix character.
The 28-year-old actress looked stunning as she donned a black PVC suit with long sleeves and zipped-up in front as she transformed into Trinity, a character from the ’99 film.
The Games of Thrones alum shared some snaps from the party on Instagram on Saturday, October 26th.
Turner accessorised her solid black outfit with a chunky belt around her waist, black gloves, and black shades.
The Joan actress simply wrote, “Red or blue pill,” in the caption.
This comes after the X-Men actress shared that she “is very fortunate to have a lot of help around her” to help with child care amid divorce with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.
She added that she applauded single mothers doing it alone.
The actress shares two children, daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.
The divorce between the two got finalised last month.
