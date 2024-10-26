King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William: 'Never'

King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William

King Charles III will restart cancer treatment as he has returned to the UK after an 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa, which was met with protests from republicans.

The 75-year-old UK ‘will be glad to get home’ as 'he needs a few days off’ before resuming his treatment.

A royal commentator has claimed that the King "looked a little bit tired" by the end of the 11-day trip, given his pause in cancer treatment and extensive schedule.

Showering the King with praise, Charles Rae claimed: "I thought it was a fabulous tour. When you think that some of the Republicans in Australia were dubbing it the 'farewell tour', it turns out it's the 'please come back soon' tour."

"In Australia, there's always been talk of republicanism and everything else, and it turns out in the end, with the greatest respect to them, to be a damp squib," the expert explained to GB News.

Noting how many royal fans "turned out in their droves" to see the King and Queen, some days in their thousands, Rae added that despite a small minority of protests, the monarch is "very welcome" in the country.

"Australia will still be welcoming again in the very near future, and the same in Samoa.

"His one liners are quite good as well. And his comment about 'surviving long enough' was done tongue in cheek, thinking he will hopefully come back one one day."

Echoing the thoughts of Rae, host Stephen Dixon praised the trip as "hard work" given his age and the pause on his cancer treatment.

Pressing Rae on whether the monarch would consider abdicating and allowing Prince William, who's heir to the throne as the eldest son of the King, to ascend the throne, Rae affirmed that Charles "will not give it all up" before his passing.

Rae went on claiming: "That's just not in his psyche. The monarchy exists and when he passes on, then William will become King.

"That's the way it is. He's not going to give it all up and sit in some retirement home somewhere. That's just not going to happen at all. Never."