Kim Kardashian surprises fans with stunning hair transformation

Kim Kardashian has recently caught herself under the spotlight after a stunning hair transformation.

On October 25, the Skims founder took to her Instagram account and dropped a carousel of images featuring herself and her new modified look, which set the internet into a frenzy.

In the viral photos, Kim was seen flaunting her red hair, pale brown eyebrows and micro-freckles over her nose.

Alongside, her eye-catching images, the 44-year-old businesswoman announced a new makeup product under her beauty brand, SKKN.

For the unversed, Kim initially launched her makeup brand earlier this year.

However, the mother-of-four previously worked with her ex-husband, Kanye West for her older brand KKW, which she eventually dismantled after parting ways with the rap star.

As the makeup mogul’s pictures began circulating on social media, several fans of her took to her comments section and started expressing their thoughts about her new magical look.

One admirer penned, “Loving this hair colour.”

“This colour hair on you is everything,” another fan chimed in.