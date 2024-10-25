Lady Gaga rocks music industry with 'bold' new move

 
Friday October 25, 2024
Lady Gaga leaves lasting impression on fans with major update

By Web Desk
October 25, 2024
Little Monsters are finally reacting to Lady Gaga's recent 'dark-pop banger' Disease.

The singer, who recently collaborated with Bruno Mars on Die With A Smile, lifted the lid on the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album LG7.

In an ode to her previous singles like Bad Romance and The Cure, the 38-year-old songstress produced the spiritual sequel alongside the very talented Andrew Watt.

Gaga belted out lyrics of the 'healing' song, “I can play the doctor, I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner, I could make you believe.

“Lay you down like one, two, three, eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness, I can cure your disease.”

Fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rave about the singer's surprise release, a game-changing song that revolutionized the music landscape.

One user wrote, “Gaga being back in a HUGE way with a dance dark pop banger and incredible visuals … THATS MOTHER (monster) ALWAYS."

Another chimed in, adding, “I’m so happy that it didn’t leak, she didn’t tease it, NOTHING. IT F****** HIT ME LIKE A TRAIN AND LEFT ME IN COMA!”

For the unversed, Disease marks new beginnings of the singer's music era since 2020's Chromatica.