Matty Healy seemingly takes subtle dig at Taylor Swift after split

Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy appears to make a comment on her music

Matty Healy shared that he wants to keep a distinction between the art and the artist.



While The 1975 frontman’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift famously writes about her personal life, Healy holds an entirely opposite view.

In an appearance on Joshua Citarella’s Doomscroll podcast on Tuesday, October 22nd, the singer was asked about his thoughts on glimpses of personal life appearing in music.

"Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing," Healy said, who dated the Eras Tour performer for a brief period last year.

However, the 35-year-old shared that he was more open to reflect on personal life and “all these relationships” through music in the first The 1975 album, but his perspective has shifted over time.

"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he said.

"So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting."

This comment appears to be a dig aimed at Swift who has elaborated upon her brief romance with Healy on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker seemingly refers to her short-lived romance on multiple tracks including Guilty as Sin?, Fresh Out the Slammer, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) and loml.

While the Be My Mistake singer has no plans of writing about his dating life, he has moved on with model Gabbriette Bechtel. After making their relationship public in September 2023, the couple announced their engagement this June.

Meanwhile Swift, has also been linked to the NFL star Travis Kelce since last summer.