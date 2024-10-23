Miles Teller tribute to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flight Instructor Chuck Coleman

Miles Teller pays tribute to late ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flight Instructor Chuck Coleman

Miles Teller paid tribute to the onset flight instructor on Top Gun: Maverick, Chuck Coleman after his death at 61 in an accident.

The star took to social media to write a heartwarming message in honour of the late pilot, who lost his life in a plane crash at Las Cruces International Airport.

“RIP Chuck Coleman. Chuck was our aerobatics flight instructor and instrumental in our preparation for Top Gun: Maverick,” Teller shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He was an aerospace engineer, air show and test pilot, and our friend and ally.”

He continued, “Chuck had a very easy going way about him and we always felt comfortable with his expertise at our disposal. He was kind, humble and curious about others and the world we live in. Gone too soon but his contributions will live on forever. Thanks for the memories, Chuck.”

Coleman died on Sunday, October 20, after experiencing a “fatal accident” at the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo in New Mexico.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez also honoured the deceased.

“Unfortunately, we had a tragic ending to our Air and Space Expo this weekend. There was an aircraft accident during Sunday’s performance that resulted in the death of pilot, Charles T. ‘Chuck’ Coleman,” he said in a statement.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and fans of Chuck Coleman.”