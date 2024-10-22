Justin Bieber spotted distressed following Liam Payne’s death and Diddy drama

Justin Bieber and Hailey were spotted leaving their office in sleek Tesla vehicle.

Justin Bieber looked visibly devastated as he stepped out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in their Cybertruck as they drove in Beverly Hills on Monday.

It seems due to the 30-year-old singer’s emotional condition, he chose the passenger seat while Hailey took the wheel as they left their office in Tesla.

The Canadian singer recently paid tribute to the former One Direction member Liam Payne after his unfortunate death.

Justin has also been struggling to cope with the arrest of his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was recently charged with sex trafficking.

He was spotted sporting a green sweater over a seemingly white t-shirt and paired it with a Yankees baseball cap.

Hailey styled her look with black sunglasses and a leather jacket.

The couple’s appearance comes after the Sorry singer’s heartfelt tribute to Liam.

He reposted a fan-made video in remembrance of the Teardrops singer on October 21, with the message, "Rest easy, Liam."

The 31-year-old English singer had fallen from a hotel window in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, and died instantly from multiple injuries.